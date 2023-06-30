Appeals court rejects lawsuit over House fines for mask rule

A federal appeals court in Washington swatted down a lawsuit Friday from three House Republicans who faced fines for violating a pandemic-era rule that required members to wear a mask on the House floor.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit brought by Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ralph Norman of South Carolina.

The lawmakers filed the legal challenge against then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House officials in 2021 after they were each fined $500.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the Democratic-controlled House in January 2021 agreed to a resolution to fine a member $500 for the first failure to wear a mask on the chamber floor and $2,500 for each subsequent failure. The resolution also allowed the House to deduct the fines from the net salary of the member.

House officials in a court filing said all three members entered the House chamber without wearing a mask in May 2021. The lawsuit brought by Republicans said the members went to the floor without masks to protest.