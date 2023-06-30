Supreme Court to decide gun rights case on domestic violence

The Supreme Court will decide whether federal law can prohibit gun possession for people who are subject to domestic violence orders, the first Second Amendment case at the high court since a decision last year that expanded the right to carry firearms in public.

Friday’s announcement from the justices comes after a wave of decisions on gun laws from appeals courts in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen in 2022.

That decision laid out a new legal test for the constitutionality of gun regulations that relies on the history and tradition of the founding era. Judges implementing it since then have tossed restrictions such as prohibitions for nonviolent felons to bans on carrying in the New York City subway.

The case now before the justices will be the first major chance for the justices to revisit the Bruen case, in which a 6-3 majority of the court struck down a New York law governing who can obtain a concealed weapon permit in the state.

The justices likely will hear the case in the next term starting in October and issue a decision before the end of June.