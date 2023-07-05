Mondaire Jones looking for comeback in New York

Former Rep. Mondaire Jones launched a comeback bid for New York’s 17th District on Wednesday, seeking to return to Congress after redistricting led to him running unsuccessfully for a different seat last year.

Jones, who was elected in 2020 and served one term, opted not to run for reelection in the 17th District in the New York City suburbs last year after one of his Democratic colleagues, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, decided to run in the redrawn district. Jones ran instead for an open New York City-area seat but lost a primary to Daniel Goldman, who easily won the general election.

Maloney, who chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last cycle, lost to Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in November. Jones faces competition for the Democratic nomination to take on Lawler, but he represented much of the district when he previously was in the House.

The race for the seat is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country next year. Biden would have won the district by 10 points in 2020, and both parties view it as a priority as they fight for control of the House.

“Growing up, I didn’t see people like me in Congress. Then I was elected to represent the same people whose homes I watched my grandmother clean,” Jones says in a video announcing his campaign. “I have never been Washington’s choice because I stand up to corruption.”