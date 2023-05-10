Biden to blast debt limit plan in New York district the GOP flipped

A day after meeting with top congressional leaders, President Joe Biden heads to New York’s Hudson Valley to make the case for a clean debt limit increase on the home turf of one of the 18 Republicans representing districts the Democratic president carried in 2020.

Biden will be speaking in Valhalla, N.Y., at the southern tip of the district of first-term Rep. Mike Lawler, who holds a Hudson Valley seat that is a prime pickup opportunity for Democrats in 2024. Lawler is No. 5 on CQ Roll Call’s most recent list of the 10 most vulnerable House incumbents, which is led by a fellow New Yorker, Rep. George Santos, who was taken into federal custody Wednesday after being indicted on 13 counts of alleged corruption and related offenses.

Lawler’s office said Tuesday that he had accepted the invitation from the White House to attend Biden's event at Westchester Community College, which will feature the president blasting the recent House-passed bill that Lawler supported pairing a slew of spending controls with a debt limit increase.

A White House official said Biden would be introduced by a school teacher and intends to put the focus on the potential cuts to education personnel under the bill.

“He’ll discuss the threats from MAGA Republicans in Congress to undo this progress by causing the first default in American history unless the Senate and President agree to their harmful cuts to veterans’ care, public safety, education, and more,” the official said in a statement. “The President will lay out the stakes for hardworking families across New York and the United States: default would threaten 8 million jobs, a recession, and retirement plans for millions of Americans.”