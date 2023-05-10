Biden to blast debt limit plan in New York district the GOP flipped
Republican Rep. Mike Lawler plans to join the president
A day after meeting with top congressional leaders, President Joe Biden heads to New York’s Hudson Valley to make the case for a clean debt limit increase on the home turf of one of the 18 Republicans representing districts the Democratic president carried in 2020.
Biden will be speaking in Valhalla, N.Y., at the southern tip of the district of first-term Rep. Mike Lawler, who holds a Hudson Valley seat that is a prime pickup opportunity for Democrats in 2024. Lawler is No. 5 on CQ Roll Call’s most recent list of the 10 most vulnerable House incumbents, which is led by a fellow New Yorker, Rep. George Santos, who was taken into federal custody Wednesday after being indicted on 13 counts of alleged corruption and related offenses.
Lawler’s office said Tuesday that he had accepted the invitation from the White House to attend Biden's event at Westchester Community College, which will feature the president blasting the recent House-passed bill that Lawler supported pairing a slew of spending controls with a debt limit increase.
A White House official said Biden would be introduced by a school teacher and intends to put the focus on the potential cuts to education personnel under the bill.
“He’ll discuss the threats from MAGA Republicans in Congress to undo this progress by causing the first default in American history unless the Senate and President agree to their harmful cuts to veterans’ care, public safety, education, and more,” the official said in a statement. “The President will lay out the stakes for hardworking families across New York and the United States: default would threaten 8 million jobs, a recession, and retirement plans for millions of Americans.”
The president plans to meet with congressional leaders again on Friday.
To be sure, when the president travels, he is not just speaking to the audience in attendance or the local media market, though opting to give Wednesday’s speech in a district that the president carried in 2020 and is now represented by a Republican sends a statement in its own right.
The Hudson Valley has long sent a breed of centrist Republicans to Congress, including Hamilton Fish IV, who served for decades and rose to be ranking member of the Judiciary Committee in the 1980s.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the big four congressional leaders, indicated Biden’s message about MAGA Republicans and the debt limit would not change with Lawler in attendance.
“The president's always going to be honest with the American people,” Jean-Pierre said. “There's a real question about where our economy is going to be going, right? And that is something that the president's going to lay out for the American people.”
“Everyone listens and you all cover you all write about it. And so this is a message that he'll have to the American people about what's at stake,” Jean-Pierre said at Tuesday’s White House briefing. “Americans need to know what's at stake.”
The extent to which Americans going about their daily lives pay much attention to a midafternoon weekday speech by the president is debatable, and Jean-Pierre said she had nothing to preview regarding the president’s participating in a forum with a potentially larger audience.
Biden’s trip to New York also includes some fundraising after he leaves Westchester County, with the president scheduled to participate in two campaign receptions in New York City before returning to the White House.
Lawler narrowly defeated then-Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney last year, but Democrats are hopeful that next year they can win back the seat, which Biden would have won by 10 points in 2020. Outside groups spent $13.7 million in the district in 2022. Of that, about $8.8 million was spent attacking Maloney, including by the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC allied with House Republican leadership.
Lawler appears to be taking his reelection seriously. He reported raising $849,000 in the first quarter of this year and had $739,000 on hand at the end of March. Of the 18 times Biden has made his position known on House legislation this year, Lawler voted to support Biden twice and broke with the GOP majority when he did it, according to CQ Roll Call vote studies. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 2024 race in the 17th District as a Toss-up.
Lawler could benefit from what may be a competitive Democratic primary. Liz Gereghty, the sister of Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, launched a campaign on Tuesday. Former Rep. Mondaire Jones, who previously represented part of the district, could also get into the race. Jones opted to run in a crowded primary in the 10th District, covering parts of New York City, after Maloney said he would run in the 17th District. Jones lost that primary to Rep. Dan Goldman.
House Majority Forward, the nonprofit wing of House Democrats’ leading super PAC, released polling by Public Policy Polling, a Democratic firm, this week showing Lawler had a 32 percent approval rating based on a survey of 506 voters in the district conducted May 5 and 6.
House Majority Forward and the National Republican Congressional Committee both launched ad campaigns on Tuesday supporting their party’s position on the Republicans’ debt ceiling bill. The NRCC announced a five-figure ad campaign targeting 35 vulnerable Democrats, while House Majority Forward is moving forward with a $1 million digital, research and messaging campaign criticizing Republicans for proposed cuts to government programs.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who is running for reelection, will also attend Wednesday's event with Biden.
“I plan on going with him to Westchester," Gillibrand said Tuesday evening. “I think it's appropriate to go to Westchester to talk about the impact of not raising the debt ceiling since the full faith and credit of the United States is at risk.”