FDA grants full approval to new Alzheimer’s drug

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted full approval to Eisai’s and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, or lecanemab, marking the first drug in the class to receive the designation.

Nationally, Alzheimer’s disease affects an estimated 6.7 million people aged 65 and older. Black people are twice as likely to develop dementia than white people, and Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely.

The monoclonal antibody targets amyloid beta plaque buildup in the brain, and is approved for people in the early stages of the disease. The label also recommends genetic testing to measure the risk of side effects and to use caution if a patient is on blood thinners.

“Today’s action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s disease has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease,” said Teresa Buracchio, acting director of the FDA’s Office of Neuroscience within the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “This confirmatory study verified that it is a safe and effective treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.”

The widely expected decision follows a unanimous 6–0 recommendation from FDA’s external advisory committee in May, and signals a new era in Alzheimer’s research and treatment. The FDA granted the drug accelerated approval in January, which required the companies to submit further proof of the drug’s clinical benefit.