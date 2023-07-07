Administration defends decision to send Ukraine cluster munitions

The Biden administration announced Friday it would send cluster munitions to Ukraine despite concerns from many Democratic lawmakers about civilian harm.

Ukrainian leaders and Republican lawmakers have spent months urging President Joe Biden to green-light the controversial weapons, which are explosives that release smaller submunitions over a certain area. Their use is banned by an international treaty with more than 100 participants, although the United States and Ukraine are not among them.

The dual-purpose improved conventional munitions, or DPICMs, were unveiled as part of a broader $300 million security assistance package that also includes Patriot air defense system munitions, AIM-7 missiles for air defense and HIMARS artillery ammunition.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, defended the decision to provide the cluster munitions at a White House briefing Friday, noting Russia’s extensive use of them on the battlefield. He also said the “dud rate” of the U.S. weapons — the failure rate, which would signify ongoing risk to civilians — was significantly lower than that of their Russian counterparts.

“We recognize the cluster munitions create a risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance. This is why we deferred the decision for as long as we could,” Sullivan said. “But there is also a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions, and take more Ukrainian territory, and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery.”