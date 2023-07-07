Raskin decides not to run for Senate in Maryland

Rep. Jamie Raskin has decided not to run for Maryland’s open Senate seat, and instead will seek reelection to the House, where he hopes to become the chair of the House Oversight panel.

"At this moment, I believe the best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024 and beyond is this: to run for reelection to the House of Representatives in Maryland’s extraordinary 8th District; and to mobilize thousands of Democracy Summer Fellows and raise millions of dollars and everyone’s spirit to fortify and build up Democratic majorities in the House and Senate," Raskin said in a Friday evening statement.

Raskin’s decision means there will be one less Democrat running in an already crowded primary for the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin. Fellow Rep. David Trone, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando are all seeking the party’s nomination. No high-profile Republicans have launched campaigns.

Raskin is the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and is poised to become its chair if Democrats win back control of the chamber in 2024.

He was elected to the House in 2016 to represent the 8th District, just outside of Washington. He defeated Trone in a primary and went on to easily beat Republican Dan Cox, who was the party’s nominee for governor last year. Raskin has been easily reelected since.