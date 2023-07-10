Having more GOP candidates does not mean more equal contenders

A handful of hopefuls have entered the 2024 presidential race since the middle of May. But many of the newest contenders have little or no chance of winning their party’s nomination, which means they have not changed the race’s dynamic at all.

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez are the newest entries into the presidential contest.

Hurd, a former CIA officer, is from a biracial family. He served three terms in the House and was widely regarded as a smart, articulate, and reasonable pragmatist, which means he’s seriously out of step with his political party.

The party of Donald Trump just might be willing to embrace someone who holds the former president’s public policy views, uses Trump’s outsider rhetoric, and runs against the Deep State, but it isn’t likely to embrace someone like Hurd, who has already said that he could not support Trump for president in 2024.

The former Texas congressman isn’t angry and nasty enough to win his party’s nomination, and I can’t see him raising enough money or becoming relevant enough to have any chance of competing seriously for the nomination. Given that, his entry into the race is something of a yawner.