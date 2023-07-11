DOD’s top levels feel effects of Tuberville blanket holds

Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s ongoing blockade of military nominations reached a critical juncture this week with the retirement of Commandant David Berger, leaving the Marines without a Senate-confirmed chief for the first time in more than a century.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pressing for a solution, though it remains far from clear what will convince Tuberville to yield. The Alabama Republican has said repeatedly that he will not stop his protest unless Congress votes on the Pentagon reproductive rights policy at the heart of the dispute.

On Monday, Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., sought unanimous consent to proceed with confirmation of Berger's nominated successor. Tuberville objected.

Tuberbille's hold bars speedy consideration of top nominees, forcing time-consuming procedural votes on each general and flag officer caught up in the blockade — a total that encompasses more than 251 military promotions to date, Reed said.

Many Republicans have urged Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to simply consider the nominations through regular order — but doing so would be incredibly time consuming. The Congressional Research Service has estimated that it would take 668 hours (or 84 days, if the Senate were to spend eight hours each day) to confirm all of those nominees, Reed said.