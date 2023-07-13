HASC hold on DOD reprogramming draws ire of Colorado Dems

The Defense Department has warned lawmakers that an ongoing hold on all of its current reprogramming requests is impacting thousands of airmen, and could endanger the military’s long-term recruiting goals, according to an internal memo obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The memo, prepared by the Pentagon and circulated to some congressional offices, says the hold on the department’s reprogramming requests — which amount to several hundred million dollars — is coming directly from the House Armed Services Committee.

Moreover, some lawmakers allege the hold is coming from the panel’s chairman, Alabama Republican Mike D. Rogers, as a way to pressure the Air Force to make a long-awaited decision on whether U.S. Space Command will be headquartered in his home state.

In January 2021, just before President Joe Biden took office, the Trump administration decided to relocate the headquarters to Alabama. A subsequent report from the Government Accountability Office found no fault with the decision, but the Biden administration has put the move on hold while it reviews the issue, angering the Alabama delegation while giving Colorado hope that it would be reversed.

On Wednesday, members of the Colorado delegation — who represent the state where Space Command’s HQ is currently based — said in a press release that Rogers’ decision to not approve hundreds of millions of dollars in reprogramming requests was “outrageous.”