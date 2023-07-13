One year in, 988 crisis line looks to next steps

One year after the creation of the three-digit crisis hotline known as 988, officials say the next step is expanding awareness and local crisis care.

More than 4 million people have called, texted or chatted the suicide prevention hotline in the year since its creation, according to Laurel Stine, executive vice president and chief policy officer for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

She estimates that number will grow in the next fiscal year to 9 million contacts.

“We have to be mindful that Rome was not built in a day,” she said. “We’ve had a fragmented mental health behavioral health crisis system for a number of years.”

Since July 16, 2022, dialing or texting 988 directs individuals to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — where they can speak to a trained crisis counselor and be connected to resources related to mental health, emotional distress, grief or substance issues for themselves or a loved one.