Washington’s defense spending habit is a cluster bomb of strategic risk

The Biden administration requested $842 billion for the military in fiscal 2024, up $26 billion from the enacted amount in fiscal 2023. So even if House GOP conservatives force a slightly smaller overall defense spending figure for next year than the president requested, there still will be hundreds of billions of dollars to hand out to arms manufacturers.

That includes the top defense firms like Textron. It was the last U.S. company that produced cluster munitions. The Rhode Island-based firm announced in 2016 that it would cease production of the weapons, which include explosive bomblets that are indiscriminately sprayed over a wide area. Human rights groups want them banned because they have killed civilians.

The list of sure-to-profit-mightily companies once a final 2024 Defense appropriations measure is enacted also includes defense-sector powerhouse Northrop Grumman. Until last week, it had been managing a federal program to test the shelf life of America’s remaining cluster bombs. But lat Friday, Northrop CEO Kathy Warden announced that the company would exit the cluster-management contract after the Biden administration said it would start sending the controversial munitions to Ukraine.

But there will be plenty of other opportunities for Textron (No. 66 on the Forecast list) and Northrop (No. 6) to rake in taxpayer dollars next year — and for years to come. That means, even if Washington does not have an actual pressing need for all kinds of weapons platforms, the military-industrial-congressional complex will have plenty of cash to simply build them anyway.

And that means America will continue to possess stockpiles of weapons, even some that most of the rest of the world could deem too extreme and too dangerous. But they will have been built, so allies, in their times of need, will come.