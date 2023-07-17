Justices’ agency skepticism collides with Congress’ vagueness

When the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan last month, the court indirectly gave Congress an instruction: Be more specific.

But Congress for decades generally has tended to avoid the particulars in sweeping policy bills, whether to avoid politically thorny specifics or to let scientific or financial experts at federal agencies figure out the details of implementing the laws. Lawmakers aren’t likely to change the way they write laws anytime soon to better hold up under Supreme Court scrutiny, lawmakers and experts said.

In the student loan case, handed down last month, the court's conservative majority styled it as a defense of Congress. They found the Biden administration's attempt to wipe out $400 billion in student debt had overstepped the bounds of a federal law and usurped the power of Congress to control government spending.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote in a concurring opinion that the decision imposed a sort of “clarity tax” if Congress empowers agencies to make major changes. She analogized it to parents telling a babysitter to “make sure the kids have fun” and then being angry the babysitter splurged on a $2,000 theme park trip.

“If a parent were willing to greenlight a trip that big, we would expect much more clarity than a general instruction to ‘make sure the kids have fun,’” Barrett wrote.