Manchin provides little 2024 insight at No Labels New Hampshire town hall

Sen. Joe Manchin III gave few clues about his own 2024 plans during a town hall sponsored by the No Labels organization Monday evening in New Hampshire, though he did at times sounds like a candidate for, well, something.

"I've never been in any race I've ever spoiled. I've been in races to win, and if I get in a race I'm going to win," Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said while sharing the stage with former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Hunstman.

Manchin, whose Senate term is also up in 2024, has made no formal announcement of his intentions in his race, either. Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex X. Mooney are vying for the Republican nomination in the state that overwhelmingly voted for former President Donald Trump. And there may be no Democrat other than Manchin in the entire state with a plausible case for victory.

The event was billed as the rollout of a new common sense booklet from No Labels, an organization that is seeking to promote centrist political agenda and wants to get ballot access across the country for what No Labels national co-chair and former Gov. Pat McCrory, R-N.C., described before Huntsman and Manchin took the stage as an "insurance policy."

"We hope we won't have to do it, but the fact of the matter is, if by Super Tuesday, that we see the final two candidates frankly being Donald Trump or Joe Biden — and Joe Biden, the American people are saying loud and clear, and we'll measure that again come Super Tuesday, right now 60 to 70-percent of the American people are saying we can do better," McCrory said.