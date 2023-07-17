Murray, Collins strike deal on fiscal 2024 emergency funds

Senate Appropriations Committee leaders have reached agreement to tack on nearly $14 billion in additional fiscal 2024 spending in the bills set to come before the panel before the August recess, sources familiar with the discussions say.

The arrangement brokered by committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and ranking member Susan Collins, R-Maine, would add emergency funding that’s on top of $23 billion already negotiated in a “side deal” alongside the debt ceiling package.

In a joint statement, Murray and Collins said the agreement responds to demands senators on both sides of the aisle, from on and off the committee, have voiced.

“[W]e are using the full resources provided by the debt ceiling deal, and — just as we do every year — we have agreed to use additional emergency appropriations for [fiscal 2024], as appropriate, to address in a bipartisan fashion some of the pressing challenges our nation faces,” Collins and Murray said.

The extra money would be separate from a supplemental aid package for Ukraine and other purposes that senators on both sides of the aisle say they’d like to pursue this year, though the money could end up being used for similar things.