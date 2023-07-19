Capitol Police IG closed out Jan. 6 recommendations that weren’t fully executed

Capitol Police Inspector General Ron Russo told a House Administration subcommittee on Wednesday that the department has just 14 outstanding recommendations of the 103 related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. But some of those marked as completed were not fully executed.

Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said at a panel hearing that it appears recommendations have been closed out at a quicker pace since Russo assumed his role in January and wondered what contributed to that.

“We worked with the department. They would have questions about how close they were to the finish line on some of them, and frankly there were some of them that we could apply compensating controls. They were moving in the right direction,” Russo said. “They met the spirit of the recommendation, and we’re certainly going to follow up and evaluate the thoroughness of their work, but I think we were able to get a few closed through that.”

Some inspector general recommendations were marked as completed but weren’t actually done. One example involves the Containment Emergency Response Team, a specialized tactical unit in the department. Russo’s predecessor, Michael Bolton, recommended that CERT be moved from the Operational Services Bureau to the Protective Services Bureau, which was billed as better supporting the mission to protect members. CERT was never realigned.

“But yet that recommendation has been closed as if it was completed. So the concern that we have is that, are the goal posts being moved to make it easier for the department to appear to be completing recommendations than actually ensuring that it’s being held at a higher standard?” Loudermilk asked. “Are we just seeing maybe easing of the recommendations just to be able to close them out?”