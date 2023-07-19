Latest proposal to prohibit member stock trading adds executive branch ban

A bipartisan Senate bill introduced Wednesday would ban stock trading and individual stock ownership by members of Congress, executive branch officials and their families.

The measure, led by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is the latest of several seeking to ban or limit stock trading by members as public scrutiny of the practice increases. Gillibrand called the bill “the most substantive bipartisan effort to date,” and vowed to work hard alongside Hawley to get it signed into law.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” she said in a statement. “It is critical that the American people know that their elected leaders are putting the public first — not looking for ways to line their own pockets.”

The bill would ban stock trading or ownership, even in a blind trust, and impose stiff penalties on executive branch officials who trade stock. It would require reporting of officials’ federal benefits — including loans, agreements, contracts, grants and payments — and would create public, searchable databases of personal financial disclosure reports and filings as required by the STOCK Act, the 2012 federal law that forbids members from trading on nonpublic, material information they receive as part of their jobs.

It would increase the penalty for failing to file STOCK Act reports from $200 to $500 and impose fines of at least 10 percent of the value of prohibited investments for members of Congress who violate the ban.