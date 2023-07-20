Congressional effort to help Afghans draws competing bills

As the two-year anniversary of the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan nears, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are taking another stab at passing legislation that would put Afghan evacuees on a path to citizenship.

But the Senate, where the discussion about helping thousands of Afghan evacuees is focused, appears divided after senators offered two competing measures last week — one bipartisan and one Republican-led. Immigration advocates say that could hinder progress for both bills, and they warn that a Republican bill sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., could slow, or even siphon support from, the bipartisan bill.

“It’s unfortunate to see that effort and the political nature of it,” said Jill Marie Bussey, director for public policy at the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a resettlement organization that has endorsed the bipartisan bill. She said Cotton’s bill “lacks seriousness” and is “a partisan piece of legislation that’s obviously not going to go anywhere.”

The bipartisan bill, known as the Afghan Adjustment Act, was reintroduced July 13 by five Republicans and five Democrats to offer relief to tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated to the United States after the military’s August 2021 withdrawal. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is the sponsor.

The House has a counterpart measure introduced the same day by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and boasting nearly two dozen co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle.