Florida judge: Trump documents trial will start in May

A Florida federal judge on Friday set former President Donald Trump’s trial on federal charges of mishandling sensitive documents for next May, throwing gasoline on an already-burning election issue.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in Friday’s order that the former president would face a two-week jury trial starting May 20, despite arguments from attorneys for the 77-year-old politician to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential election. Prosecutors had sought to have the trial start in December, but Trump’s attorneys argued it would limit his ability to get a fair trial during the presidential election cycle.

In Friday’s order, Cannon also set a pre-trial schedule in the case and wrote that “discovery in this case is exceedingly voluminous and will require substantial time to review and digest in accordance with Defendants’ right to a fair trial.”

Cannon wrote that the government’s proposed December trial date was “atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial.”

“While the Government has taken steps to organize and filter the extensive discovery, no one disagrees that Defendants need adequate time to review and evaluate it on their own accord,” Cannon wrote.