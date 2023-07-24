2024 outlook: Moving from strange to bizarre

So, let me be sure I have this right.

The front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Donald Trump, is a twice-indicted former president who lost his bid for reelection by 7 million votes and lies continuously about himself, his opponents and the polls.

His 2020 running mate, Mike Pence, who stood by Trump loyally, has zero chance of being nominated for president next year because he has been rejected by both the Trump wing of the GOP and the anti-Trump wing of the party.

Trump’s most formidable Republican opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has slid so far in the polls that he needs to “relaunch” his presidential effort. In particular, he needs to convince GOP primary voters that he is a reasonably normal guy who can engage in small talk with voters.

The most combative GOP hopeful in the race, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning his party’s nomination, but hopes to damage Trump’s candidacy.