Capitol Police mark 25 years since gunman killed two officers

The Capitol Police community gathered Monday to honor the sacrifice Detective John M. Gibson and Officer Jacob J. Chestnut Jr., made 25 years ago when they were killed in the line of duty by a gunman.

Wenling Chestnut placed her hand on the bronze memorial plaque honoring the officers, extending her fingers onto the face of her late husband, who was also known as “J.J.” She remembers him as a man who was down to earth and garnered great respect from his fellow officers.

“Our officers did not forget what happened that day. We lost two officers, and they sacrificed their lives,” Chestnut said. “They loved their job, and they did their job.”

On July 24, 1998, at around 3:40 p.m., the shooter, Russell Eugene Weston Jr., entered the Capitol through what was then known as Document Door and shot Chestnut. That entrance is now known as Memorial Door.

Weston eventually headed toward the offices of then-Majority Whip Tom DeLay of Texas and encountered Gibson, a member of DeLay’s security detail. Gibson exchanged gunfire with Weston and was fatally wounded, but Gibson’s actions enabled other officers to stop the gunman, according to the office of the House historian.