Nervous automakers await rules pushing them toward EVs

Makers of cars and trucks sold in the United States are in a state of high anxiety, with two looming regulatory proposals aimed at forcing a rapid transition to electric vehicles.

The EPA's strict new emission limits proposed in April have generated heavy pushback from the auto industry, as well as from congressional Republicans and even some Democrats concerned about the possible impacts on a huge sector of the economy.

At the same time, automakers are waiting for a Transportation Department agency to issue new fuel economy standards for the light-vehicle fleets they sell in model year 2027 and beyond.

The most recent regulations known as the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards were set by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last year at 49.1 miles per gallon for model year 2026, up from 44.2 mpg for 2024 models, and the industry is bracing to see how much further they will need to go with the cars, SUVs and pickups they sell beginning in 2027.

Under the CAFE standards, manufacturers get credit for each EV they sell in a model year, bringing down the average fuel economy of all the vehicles sold that year. Companies whose fleets fall short of the CAFE standard could face big fines.