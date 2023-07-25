Rep. Greg Casar ends thirst strike on Capitol steps after nearly 9 hours

With his suit jacket long gone, Rep. Greg Casar rolled up his sleeve and took a seat on the House steps. It had been hours since his last sip of water, and it was time for a team of nurses to check his vital signs.

The congressman staged a thirst strike outside the Capitol on Tuesday, livestreaming his medical checkups as he called for federal heat protections for workers, including water breaks.

“It’s challenging and it’s hot, but it’s not as hot as it is in Texas,” Casar said in an interview.

The Texas Democrat pointed to a recent heat wave that brought triple-digit temperatures to his home state. Workers need water breaks now more than ever, he said.

“If things were working the way they should, then we wouldn’t have had multiple workers die in Texas of heat exhaustion just in this month alone,” he said.