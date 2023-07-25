Officials juggle several US goals as they award CHIPS money

Armed with $52 billion, a team of experts drawn from the worlds of finance, science and technology, national security, economic policy, trade and the environment have assembled at the Commerce Department to attempt to reverse a decades-long decline in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The experts at the CHIPS program office are charged with enticing the world’s largest chipmakers to the U.S. to fashion cutting-edge semiconductors used in weapons and supercomputers, as well as in more ordinary devices like thermostats. The goal is to break the dependence that many American manufacturers of missiles, spy satellites, telecom gear and medical devices have on suppliers primarily based in Taiwan and South Korea.

In the event of a war or a blockade by China, the worry is that U.S. companies may not get the needed chips.

Congress appropriated funding for the effort last year, setting aside about $39 billion for grants and subsidies for chip makers and their suppliers, plus another $11 billion to set up research centers on chip design. To handle the task, the Commerce Department last year launched the new CHIPS office, which also would provide loan guarantees for as much as $75 billion.

Morgan Dwyer, the chief strategy officer at the CHIPS office and a former Pentagon official with degrees from Yale, Stanford and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, sees the complexity of the challenge in the ubiquity of semiconductors in modern life.