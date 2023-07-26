First House GOP spending bill clears key procedural hurdle

House Republicans on Wednesday narrowly averted having to scrap consideration of what's typically the easiest spending bill to pass, adopting the rule for floor debate on appropriations for military housing and veterans benefits.

That vote was no longer considered a slam dunk as recently as Wednesday morning, as GOP leaders continued to negotiate with a band of restive conservatives, primarily the House Freedom Caucus. But GOP leaders got just enough support to start debate on the measure, which is expected to pass Thursday, with adoption of the rule on a 217-206 vote.

Before the vote, one of the conservative holdouts, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., said they reached agreement with GOP leaders on spending levels for the full set of appropriations bills, which had been one of the key sticking points.

Party leaders got no help from Democrats on the rule and had only four votes to spare — a task clouded by a Wednesday announcement from Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., that he'll miss votes due to complications from recent heart bypass surgery.

It wasn't easy. Already one Republican, Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., was a committed “no” vote on the rule. And several Freedom Caucus members were meeting with party leaders in Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office even as debate on the Military Construction-VA bill rule was set to begin.