Indiana parade draws Republicans vying for Banks’ open seat

MONROE, Ind. — The Republican primary is still 10 months away, and yet a handful of GOP candidates and campaigns showed up in small-town Indiana for a parade. The 3rd District seat is open because Republican Jim Banks is running for the Senate, and his potential replacements didn’t want to miss an opportunity to connect with voters.

Nestled in a sea of corn and soybeans just a few miles from the Ohio border, Monroe has a population of 945. But it felt like twice that many people showed up for one of the prize pieces of the Adams County 4-H Fair. Locals lined each side of the street with camping chairs and blankets hours in advance to secure prime spots for watching and gathering candy.

All but one of the top campaigns were represented, as well as a couple of underdogs, all appropriately dressed in red, white and blue campaign shirts. Considering President Donald Trump won Adams County with 75 percent and the 3rd District overall with 64 percent in 2020, capturing the GOP nomination next May 7 is critical.

Davis generating buzz

Former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, her husband and a team of red-shirted supporters led the string of candidates. Davis went to high school in Fort Wayne, the largest city in the 3rd, just about 45 minutes north.

As a former judge, military wife (her husband is a lieutenant colonel in the Indiana Air National Guard) and military mother (their son graduated from West Point), Davis has been generating some buzz inside and outside the district, particularly from Republicans focused on diversifying the party’s caucus by adding more women, minorities and veterans on Capitol Hill.