McConnell says he’s ‘fine’ after freeze at Senate GOP stakeout

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was feeling “fine” Wednesday after what appeared to be an alarming moment earlier at the weekly Senate leadership stakeout.

The 81 year-old Republican from Kentucky — who suffered a concussion earlier this year — needed to step away after halting his opening remarks at a regular media availability in the Ohio Clock Corridor. McConnell stood silently for a moment, then was approached by Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, who is a medical doctor. Barrasso asked him if he had more to say or wanted to return to his office, and then he was led away.

An aide to the minority leader said that McConnell had felt light-headed, and he returned a few minutes later, as the other members of the Senate GOP leadership team were finishing their opening comments. At that point, McConnell engaged with journalists in attendance and continued with his regular question-and-answer session.

Barrasso, R-Wyo., said an hour later he believes McConnell will be “fine.”

“As he said, he’s fine. He came out he answered questions,” Barrasso said. Asked if the minority leader might have been feeling the effects of intense heat and humidity in Washington, Barrasso replied: “It could be.”