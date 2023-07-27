Impeachment talk boosts potential for Hill drama after August recess

Congress has all the ingredients for a political pressure cooker when members return from the long August recess, as House Republican leadership appears poised to balance must-pass spending bills with calls from hard-line conservatives to escalate congressional investigations.

By September, there could be new criminal indictments of Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, and pressure to pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden or other members of his administration.

There are also looming deadlines to pass a new farm bill and reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as prevent a partial government shutdown, with the two chambers taking sharply different approaches to the fiscal 2024 spending bills.

In the last few days before the recess, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who leads a narrow majority that has stumbled at times on floor action, has raised a possible impeachment inquiry into Biden, citing numerous probes into the Justice Department and its treatment of the Biden family.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., defended the Republican strategy at a news conference Wednesday, saying his party is “going to fight to get the facts out” while still being able to legislate on issues like appropriations.