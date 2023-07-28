McCarthy’s impeachment surprise could gobble up limited floor time

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is becoming the Patrick Mahomes of the House of Representatives, buying time while trying to keep the legislative — and political — chains moving.

His latest scramble and shovel pass, à la the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, came as his conference’s most conservative faction continued to raise big questions about what the House might be able to accomplish this fall — including averting a government shutdown. But some lawmakers worry all the drama might still produce a subpar outcome, even if the federal lights remain on.

“I have been worried for quite a while about a [continuing resolution] at the end of the calendar year. I’m not worried about a shutdown,” Senate Budget Committee member Tim Kaine, D-Va., said this week. “We got a bill passed during the last shutdown that guarantees every federal employee gets paid in a shutdown.

“So why would we shut the doors to pay people and tell them not to come to work, and not to help their fellow citizens? I think that would be malpractice of the highest degree,” Kaine said. “So I don’t think we’re going to have a shutdown. But I do think the negotiation to get past a CR and into a real appropriations bill by year’s end, I think that will be very challenging.”

Can McCarthy juggle those spending talks and a contentious impeachment inquiry, much as Mahomes handles oncoming defenders (read: conservatives) while searching for an open receiver (read: a legislative strategy)?