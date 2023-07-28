Photos of the week ending July 28, 2023

Congress has left the building. Before members headed out for the August recess, CQ Roll Call photojournalists were on hand to capture the action on the Hill. Photos of the week will be on recess as well, but will be back in September.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, center, and Texas Democratic Rep. Greg Casar, right, attend a Vigil and Thirst Strike for Workers’ Rights on the House steps of the Capitol on Tuesday. The strike followed a letter from Casar and more than 110 members of Congress sent to the Biden administration to “implement an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workplace heat standard as quickly as possible.” (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Staff and Capitol Police prepare for the arrival of Speaker Kevin McCarthy at a news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who has been blocking military promotions, shakes hands with Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory M. Guillot before the start of Wednesday’s Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on the nominations of Guillot to be general and commander of the U.S. Northern Command and commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and Lt. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting to be general and commander of the U.S. Space Command. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Capitol Police officers guard the entrance of the Capitol Hill Club as North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy and other House Republicans leave their caucus meeting on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., talk before the start of the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” in the Rayburn Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

From left, House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and Senate Rules and Administration Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speak with Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger before the start of a joint oversight hearing to examine the Capitol Police Board on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

From left, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Idaho Republican Sen. Jim Risch pose for photos before their meeting in the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)