FAA extension on the horizon as legislative calendar shortens

Senators jetted out of Washington last week without advancing a bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration, giving them just 17 legislative days to pass a measure before the agency's funding authority expires at the end of September.

Heated negotiations over pilot training have already deadlocked senators, in turn delaying discussions between the two chambers to reconcile differences between their versions of the measure. And with a September calendar already crowded with other authorization and funding deadlines, it seems likely Congress will have to enact an extension for the aviation agency's funding authority before the fiscal year ends.

“I still hope we’ll get a markup early in September,” Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee ranking member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in an interview. “We’ll see.”

The Senate’s FAA bill, which includes authorization for airport improvement projects, aviation modernization and passenger protection provisions, hit turbulence just minutes before the committee was set to mark up its 400-page-plus bill in mid-June.

Chair Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., delayed the markup over what she described as a “miscommunication” over language from Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., included in the bipartisan manager’s amendment that would establish a program providing a prospective pilot who completed “enhanced training” with an additional 250 hours toward the required 1,500 hours of flight experience for eligibility to fly for a regional or major airline.