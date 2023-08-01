GOP readies fight against new fuel economy standards

The increased fuel economy standards for cars and light trucks floated by the Transportation Department are aimed at complementing stricter tailpipe emission limits proposed by the EPA in April, putting more pressure on automakers to swiftly transition to electric vehicles over the next decade.

And lawmakers are drawing similar partisan conclusions about the fuel economy standards as they did about the tailpipe limits, teeing up more debates on what Republicans say is administrative overreach to mandate the adoption of electric vehicles.

“At a time when prices for new vehicles are at all-time highs, NHTSA’s new fuel economy standards will add even more to the price tag, depriving people of safe, affordable vehicles,” House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., said in a statement. “These new penalties put an additional burden on manufacturers as well, which will ultimately be passed along to the hardworking people of this country.”

The proposed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards unveiled on Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at DOT would push automakers from a fleet average of 44.2 miles per gallon for passenger vehicles sold in model year 2024 to a fleet average of 57.8 mpg in model year 2032.

The initial reaction from the auto industry was relief that NHTSA’s proposal appeared to be in sync with the EPA’s proposed emission limits, but the industry’s chief lobbying group reiterated that it is still concerned the Biden administration’s overall goals for the shift to EVs is too ambitious.