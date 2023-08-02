Limits of congressional power to regulate Supreme Court untested

Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. started a flurry of conversation among judicial and congressional experts when he expressed a self-proclaimed “controversial view” that Congress doesn’t have “the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”

Those experts generally agree that such a broad comment on its face isn’t correct, since Congress does have authority to regulate the Supreme Court’s docket, budget and even how many justices there are.

But the specifics get trickier when it comes to whether Congress has the authority to pass a code of ethics for the Supreme Court, which congressional Democrats have pushed for this year.

Democrats have rebuked Alito since the justice gave a rare public comment to The Wall Street Journal. Sen. Christopher S. Murphy of Connecticut, one of the Democrats, pointed out in a CNN interview Sunday that Congress sets the number of seats on the Supreme Court and even made the seat Alito sits in.

“It’s just stunningly wrong,” Murphy said of Alito’s comments last week. “And he should know that more than anyone else because his seat on the Supreme Court exists only because of an act passed by Congress.”