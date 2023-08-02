Ohio abortion issue fuels push to make amending constitution harder

Ohio voters next week will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state constitution, requiring, among other things, 60 percent of voters to support a change instead of the simple majority currently required.

The Aug. 8 special election comes ahead of a November vote on whether to add a constitutional right to an abortion in Ohio. The two ballot initiatives have been tied together, since approval next week of what is known as State Issue 1 would make it more difficult to pass the abortion amendment.

Members of Congress from both parties have worked to sway voters on the question.

Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman said he voted early on Wednesday and that his polling station was “packed.”

“There was a pretty decent line. The place was full of folks casting their vote early and while you don’t know how people are voting, it was a lot of very enthusiastic ‘No on Issue 1’ folks,” Landsman said.