Trump makes first appearance in court on Jan. 6-related charges

Former President Donald Trump traveled to a Washington courthouse Thursday and pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges in a case connected to his push to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The 77-year-old politician entered the plea, which was expected, during a brief hearing before federal Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya with a few dozen members of the public and press looking on inside. John L. “Jack” Smith, the special counsel leading the probes in Washington and Florida, was in the courtroom for Trump’s plea but did not speak.

Upadhyaya read the four charges against Trump, advised him of his rights and warned him against interfering with a witness or potential jurors.

The magistrate released Trump without a bond but required him not to commit any crimes while released and to appear for hearings in the case unless a judge in the case orders otherwise. Upadhyaya also set the next hearing in the case for Aug. 28, when the district judge handling the case, Judge Tanya Chutkan, is expected to set a trial date.

Upadhyaya also directed the government to file a brief within a week that lays out a proposed trial schedule and gave Trump’s team a week to respond. Trump attorney John Lauro pushed back on that timeline, arguing the government should give them an extra peek at the evidence to prepare for the scope of the case.