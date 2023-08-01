Trump indicted in Washington over Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

A grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on four federal charges Tuesday tied to his effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election, marking the third and possibly most politically explosive criminal case against the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

The case shepherded by special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith follows a more than two-year probe into the effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

The 45-page indictment details some of what happened leading up to the attack and includes charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The indictment also mentions six co-conspirators but does not name them, and details some of their actions around Jan. 6.

The indictment alleges Trump and his allies organized their own false slates of electors in 2020 battleground states that Biden won, and sought to impede the congressional proceeding to count and certify the presidential election.