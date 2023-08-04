Why the U.S. might be tough to recognize after your summer vacation abroad

Returning to the United States after a few days on foreign soil can be as bewildering and disorienting as Caribbean rum.

An American Airlines flight made the usual bumpy landing at Reagan National Airport on a recent Friday around 1 p.m., as the pilot slammed the brakes on the short runway. The Airbus 321 airliner swerved side to side, the Capitol dome weaving at a distance on a steamy summer day.

How fitting.

A five-day stay in the sweltering Caribbean heat made the plane’s fishtailing motion feel less than pleasant. But it was nothing compared to the shock of catching up on the late-July news cycle. And the bewilderment has not exactly waned since the flight crew opened the cabin door.

Your correspondent’s reentry befuddlement did not begin with a negative exchange at a customs booth. Rather, it came a few hours later, while learning about new state education guidelines in Florida that downplay slavery. Nor did it end Thursday, when former President Donald Trump’s motorcade entered Washington, D.C. — and instead of heading to the White House, as it did so many times during his term, took the defendant in chief in the opposite direction, to the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in the shadow of the Capitol to face four fresh federal criminal charges.