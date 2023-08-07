DOJ seeks to protect evidence in Jan. 6 charges against Trump

Attorneys for Donald Trump explained Monday how they’ll protect evidence in the case connected to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election — although their client spent the weekend complaining about prosecutors and the judge on social media.

Federal prosecutors had filed a proposed protective order on Friday, writing that it would allow the government to provide Trump with discovery information while “protecting a large amount of sensitive and confidential material.”

The filing, from Justice Department special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith and other prosecutors, said the proposed protective order aims to prevent any improper sharing of discovery materials, something that’s “particularly important” because Trump has issued public social media statements about witnesses, judges, attorneys and other people tied to matters against him.

Prosecutors also pointed to a social media post from Trump’s Truth Social account on Friday, which read in all capital letters: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

“If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details—or, for example, grand jury transcripts—obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case,” the prosecutors wrote in the filing.