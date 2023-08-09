Unlike 2018, Rosendale putting space between himself McConnell

As he gears up for a potential Senate run, Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana is sharpening his critique of Mitch McConnell.

That's a shift from 2018, when Rosendale first ran for Senate. Back then, McConnell held a fundraiser for him and Rosendale suggested he'd support keeping the Kentucky Republican as the party leader when an opponent said he'd vote to replace him.

But now that he's not the national GOP's preferred candidate to take on Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, Rosendale has taken to deriding McConnell as a member of "the DC cartel."

"I believe that Montanans are tired of business as usual and will reject the McConnell-Biden establishment," Rosendale tweeted on June 27. That's the day retired Navy SEAL and aerospace company executive Tim Sheehy announced his Senate candidacy after being recruited by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Rosendale's pointed attacks on McConnell stand in contrast to the comments he made in 2018, when he first ran for Senate. Rosendale attended a fundraiser with the Republican leader from Kentucky in October of that year, according to a press release issued by the Montana Democratic Party.