New Hampshire voters seeing two choices: Trump, or not Trump

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — New Hampshire Republicans seem to be in two camps as presidential candidates flock to the early voting state. There are those set on former President Donald Trump, and those looking for another option.

Trump, who led his closest rival in New Hampshire by 24 points in the latest Real Clear Politics polling average, is campaigning with his trademark rallies, while other candidates are holding more traditional town halls, roundtables and meet-and-greets.

The day after Trump’s latest indictment highlighted former Vice President Mike Pence’s refusal to go along with what prosecutors said was a criminal conspiracy to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in 2020, Pence held a town hall here on Friday.

Pence, whose polling average is 1.7 percentage points, or 40 points behind Trump’s, faced questions on topics ranging from Social Security to China and Supreme Court ethics. He was also asked about his role in certifying electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, an action that the indictment said led Trump to criticize him for being too honest.

Pence defended his role and played up the honesty line, telling an attendee at the event who asked about ethics rules for Supreme Court justices that he would always be candid in his answers and that he’d “been called ‘too honest’ before.” But he also cautioned against lumping all of Trump’s supporters into the violent group that stormed the Capitol.