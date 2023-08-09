Ohio voters reject push to hinder abortion rights amendment

Abortion rights advocates notched a key procedural win Tuesday in a push to enshrine reproductive rights in Ohio, the latest in a wave of direct action in states after a Supreme Court decision last year that wiped out a constitutional right to abortion.

Voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have made it tougher to approve changes to the Ohio Constitution. The change had been sought by opponents of a constitutional amendment set for a vote in November that could expand abortion rights.

With 95 percent of the vote counted Wednesday morning, 57 percent of votes were opposed to the initiative. It was the only item that appeared on the ballot statewide and was the state’s first August special election for a ballot measure since 1926.

It would have increased from 50 percent to 60 percent the number of votes needed to modify the state constitution and increased from 44 to 88 the number of counties where citizens must collect signatures for an initiative to qualify for the ballot.

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, a Republican, said it was time to shift the focus to defeating the initiative on the ballot in November. “The people of Ohio have spoken,” Stephens said.