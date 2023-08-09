The trials and tribulations of Trump’s Capitol Hill enablers

It is a scene that is probably as old as the world's first restaurant in China more than 900 years ago.

Diners, frustrated by dirty plates or empty glasses, try to waylay a passing waiter or waitress. Instead of getting help, the customers are greeted with this predictable reply from the harassed server, "It's not my table."

Those four words have, in effect, been the response of most congressional Republicans since Donald Trump launched his first presidential campaign eight years ago by railing against phantom Mexican rapists and murderers surging across the southern border.

In hindsight, it is impressive how many GOP legislators scamped down Capitol Hill hallways to avoid commenting or claimed they didn't follow the news at key moments in the Trump presidency.

How uplifting it was to watch them duck taking a firm position when Trump insisted there were "very fine people on both sides" in Charlottesville in 2017 after white supremacists protesting set off racism-based violence. Or to listen to their convoluted answers about Trump's "perfect" phone call trying to shake down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.