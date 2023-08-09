Tough sledding for proposal targeting Trump investigator

With government funding bills in focus when the House returns after Labor Day, Republicans in that chamber are seeking opportunities to use a newly revived appropriations rule that effectively gives lawmakers the power to fire federal officials at will.

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced that she would introduce such an amendment under the so-called Holman rule to block federal funding for special counsel John L. “Jack” Smith’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

The broad form of the Holman rule, as reinstated by Republicans earlier this year, allows any member to offer a legislative amendment to an appropriations bill if it would result in a reduction in the amount of money covered by the bill, a reduction to a specific government official’s compensation paid out of Treasury or a reduction in the number of officials employed by the government.

The rule has been described by some Republican members as an important oversight tool. It’s the “ultimate move to drain the swamp,” Florida Republican Kat Cammack said during debate on the rules package for the 118th Congress, which reinstated the rule.

Some Democrats, on the other hand, have characterized the Holman rule as a threat to the federal workforce. “It undermines civil service protections,” then-Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said in opposition to the rule’s expansion in 2017. “This rules change will enable [Republicans] to make shortsighted and ideologically driven changes to our nation’s civil service.”