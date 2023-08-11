Judge for Trump Jan. 6 charges turns aside political arguments

The federal judge overseeing the criminal case tied to Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election emphasized Friday that she will not allow the former president’s reelection campaign to influence her decisions.

During a hearing Friday over a disputed order to protect evidence in the case, Judge Tanya Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia pushed back on efforts to tie politics and the 2024 campaign to the criminal prosecution of the former president.

And in her first appearance on the bench in the case, Chutkan made clear Trump’s reelection priorities take a back seat to the integrity of the case.

“The existence of a political campaign is not going to have any bearing on my decision, any more than any other lawyer coming before me saying their client needs to do their job,” Chutkan said.

Trump attorney John Lauro argued Friday against several of the government’s proposed restrictions on evidence in the case, claiming that they were meant to handicap Trump’s challenge to President Joe Biden.