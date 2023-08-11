Prosecutor overseeing Hunter Biden probe now a special counsel

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced Friday that he appointed David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden, as a special counsel.

The announcement comes after a plea deal fell apart in the criminal case against President Joe Biden’s son, who had previously agreed to plead guilty to two charges of misdemeanor tax evasion and enter a pretrial diversion agreement on a firearm possession charge.

The case has drawn criticism from congressional Republicans for how it has been handled by the Justice Department.

The attorney general said Weiss asked to be appointed as a special counsel earlier this week. Garland expressed confidence in the Trump appointee and said the special counsel appointment was in the public interest.

“This appointment confirms my commitment to provide Mr. Weiss all the resources he requests,” Garland said Friday. “It also reaffirms that Mr. Weiss has the authority he needs to conduct a thorough investigation, and to continue to take the steps he deems appropriate independently, based only on the facts and the law.”