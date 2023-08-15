One more indictment won’t knock Trump from GOP front-runner spot

Somehow, former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment is best categorized as historic but also inconsequential in the context of the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Trump started the race as the front-runner (or even arguably the de facto incumbent as the two-time nominee), and significant legal trouble has not slowed him down. Past indictments in the New York hush money case, the classified documents case, and the Jan. 6 case haven’t hurt his support among primary voters, so there’s no reason to believe Trump’s supporters will view the Fulton County, Ga., case as particularly different.

To put it another way, why would Trump’s supporters see the Georgia case and suddenly start to step away from their chosen candidate?

If Trump doesn’t falter in the race, he’s going to be the nominee again. And that reality is more likely to happen if his opponents in the race continue to defend him on his potentially greatest liability.

