Pelosi, Schumer play the hits as Biden celebrates reconciliation law

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi reunited Wednesday to provide the warm-up act for a White House ceremony celebrating a year since President Joe Biden signed a broad reconciliation law.

"We all want to the thank the president for making all the difference in the world, with an agenda of diversity, inclusion, innovation and justice, always for the children," Pelosi, D-Calif., said, reprising a familiar line from her time as speaker.

"This is the president's day. He started in 1986," Pelosi said of climate legislation Biden proposed in the Senate. "He has been relentless, persistent, insistent and the rest, to make one year ago today happen."

Pelosi and Schumer each had plenty of applause lines for the capacity crowd, which included a number of House members and advocates from both inside and outside of government.

"To have to do it under the circumstances of which we did. All the rules of reconciliation and all of that, to pass such an amazing piece of legislation, is one of the great legislative feats that has ever occurred," Schumer said.