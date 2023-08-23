DeSantis touts Iowa ‘kingmaker’ whose picks weren’t nominated

Things are not going to go well after Iowa for Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to his campaign.

"Iowa Kingmaker Steve Deace Endorses Ron DeSantis for President" according to the headline from an Aug. 11 press release. The Florida governor needs to make a splash in the Hawkeye State if he wants to dethrone former President Donald Trump as the leader of the Republican Party. But while Deace has been influential in conservative circles in Iowa, dubbing him “kingmaker” is a stretch.

The release featured Deace’s support of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2016 and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2008. Both men won the Iowa caucuses in those cycles, but neither candidate became president or even won the GOP nomination. The release omitted 2012, when Deace backed former Speaker Newt Gingrich, who finished fourth in the caucuses that year.

The worse news for DeSantis is that the winner of the Iowa caucuses doesn’t usually become the Republican nominee.

Iowa not predictive

With its first-in-the-nation status and made-for-TV state fair, Iowa generates plenty of attention every four years. Reporters descend on Iowa to follow candidates from all tiers and talk to voters of all types. But Iowa is not predictive in the presidential race.