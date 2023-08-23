FDA taps new Human Foods Program head after baby formula crisis

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced the selection of its first deputy commissioner for human foods — part of an effort to reorganize the agency’s oversight of food safety after contaminated baby formula caused major shortages last year.

James “Jim” Jones, a former EPA official, will start his new role on Sept. 24 leading the new Human Foods Program, which will oversee food safety, chemical safety, nutrition and other areas.

The proposed Human Foods Program would consolidate several food safety programs under the FDA into a single program overseen by Jones, who will report directly to Commissioner Robert Califf.

“Our proposed reorganization is the largest undertaking of its kind in recent history for our agency. I’m confident that under Jim’s leadership, we will build a stronger organization that will be integrated with other components of the FDA and focused on keeping the foods we regulate safe and nutritious, while ensuring the agency remains on the cutting edge of the latest advancements in food science and nutrition,” Califf said in a statement.

The FDA proposed the reorganization after an analysis by the Reagan-Udall Foundation’s independent expert panel for foods found the current structure “reinforces duplicative or competing roles and responsibilities, siloed work and inadequate internal and external engagement.”