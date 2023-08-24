‘Booing is allowed’: Four takeaways from GOP debate as Trump stays home

ANALYSIS — Republican presidential hopefuls sparred over a national abortion ban, the criminal charges former President Donald Trump is facing and other issues in a feisty primary debate with no clear winner.

With Trump skipping the two-hour event, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy — now polling in third place nationally — made the most of his center stage placement, trading rhetorical blows with just about everyone on stage. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized Trump over his demands that Pence in January 2021 block Congress’ counting of states’ Electoral College votes.

The Milwaukee audience sounded least impressed with Christie, who repeatedly conjured loud boos any time he said a negative word about the former president. Republicans, if they hope to win back the White House next November, must “dispense” of Trump, who he contended wants to “suspend the Constitution,” Christie said, to jeers.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was among the most aggressive debaters, and was the first to utter a critical word about Trump. While she garnered loud cheers several times, she was met with jeers when she said Trump’s low likability numbers outside the GOP would hand Democrats the 2024 election.